A tragic incident unfolded in the Sumy region of Ukraine, where a Russian drone attack claimed the lives of a family, including two brothers aged four and six. The regional governor, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that the overnight strike targeted their home in the village of Chernechchyna.

Emergency teams were tasked with recovering the bodies from the rubble, yet reports remain unverified by independent sources such as Reuters. This attack adds to the escalating conflict as Russian forces persist in their aggressive campaign through Ukraine's eastern and southern fronts.

Despite ongoing denials from Russia regarding civilian targeting, the drone and missile assaults have already led to thousands of civilian deaths and considerable damage to housing, apartment complexes, and commercial infrastructure across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)