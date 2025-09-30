Left Menu

Justice Served: Businessman Acquitted in Landmark Tribal Abuse Case

A court acquitted businessman Jayesh Ramesh Bhoir, accused of abusing a tribal man over a land dispute in 2018, due to insufficient evidence. The judge cited delays and contradictions in the prosecution's case, lack of witness support, and faults in investigation, leading to a verdict of not guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:12 IST
Justice Served: Businessman Acquitted in Landmark Tribal Abuse Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a court in Maharashtra has acquitted Jayesh Ramesh Bhoir, a businessman charged with abusing a member of the Warli tribal community in a 2018 land dispute case. The acquittal was influenced by insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the prosecution's arguments.

Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat highlighted critical issues in the prosecution's case, including unexplained delays and contradictory testimonies. The lack of support from key witnesses further weakened the case against Bhoir, resulting in the decision to clear him of all charges.

The order, released on Tuesday, pointed out flaws in the investigation under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. These factors contributed to the court's decision to question the credibility of the evidence presented, ultimately leading to an acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

 India
3
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

 India
4
Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025