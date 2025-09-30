Justice Served: Businessman Acquitted in Landmark Tribal Abuse Case
A court acquitted businessman Jayesh Ramesh Bhoir, accused of abusing a tribal man over a land dispute in 2018, due to insufficient evidence. The judge cited delays and contradictions in the prosecution's case, lack of witness support, and faults in investigation, leading to a verdict of not guilty.
In a significant ruling, a court in Maharashtra has acquitted Jayesh Ramesh Bhoir, a businessman charged with abusing a member of the Warli tribal community in a 2018 land dispute case. The acquittal was influenced by insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the prosecution's arguments.
Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat highlighted critical issues in the prosecution's case, including unexplained delays and contradictory testimonies. The lack of support from key witnesses further weakened the case against Bhoir, resulting in the decision to clear him of all charges.
The order, released on Tuesday, pointed out flaws in the investigation under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. These factors contributed to the court's decision to question the credibility of the evidence presented, ultimately leading to an acquittal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
