Left Menu

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Internet and mobile services in Afghanistan faced disruption as the Taliban administration failed to provide clear reasoning. Recent bans align with Taliban concerns over morality and online content. The connectivity drop affected key cities like Kabul and Herat, coinciding with restrictions on women's rights and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:00 IST
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, internet and mobile phone services were reportedly down throughout Afghanistan, sparking concerns among residents and monitoring organizations. The Taliban administration has yet to offer a clear explanation for this disruption, leaving many in the dark about the sudden connectivity issues.

Previously, the Taliban have expressed worries over internet use, citing online pornography and moral concerns. Consequently, fibre-optic connections to various provinces have been cut, as confirmed by NetBlocks, an international internet access monitoring organization. The disruptions began on Monday and culminated in a significant reduction in telephone services, which rely on internet infrastructure.

Amid these restrictions, women in Afghanistan face increasing limitations on their rights and freedoms. The Taliban's stringent policies have led to a crackdown on women's employment and education, forcing many to rely on the internet as an economic resource. Activists outside Afghanistan have raised alarms over these regressions, calling for international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

 Global
2
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
3
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
4
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025