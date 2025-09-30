Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan
Internet and mobile services in Afghanistan faced disruption as the Taliban administration failed to provide clear reasoning. Recent bans align with Taliban concerns over morality and online content. The connectivity drop affected key cities like Kabul and Herat, coinciding with restrictions on women's rights and employment.
On Tuesday, internet and mobile phone services were reportedly down throughout Afghanistan, sparking concerns among residents and monitoring organizations. The Taliban administration has yet to offer a clear explanation for this disruption, leaving many in the dark about the sudden connectivity issues.
Previously, the Taliban have expressed worries over internet use, citing online pornography and moral concerns. Consequently, fibre-optic connections to various provinces have been cut, as confirmed by NetBlocks, an international internet access monitoring organization. The disruptions began on Monday and culminated in a significant reduction in telephone services, which rely on internet infrastructure.
Amid these restrictions, women in Afghanistan face increasing limitations on their rights and freedoms. The Taliban's stringent policies have led to a crackdown on women's employment and education, forcing many to rely on the internet as an economic resource. Activists outside Afghanistan have raised alarms over these regressions, calling for international attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
