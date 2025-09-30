Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

Amid rising authoritarian threats, Taiwan's foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, called on European democracies to enhance cooperation with Taiwan during a visit to Poland.

Lin emphasized the intertwined nature of economic and national security and proposed that Europe welcome Taiwanese semiconductor companies to boost its tech ecosystem.

Stressing the shared values between Europe and Taiwan, Lin warned of the threats posed by countries like China and Russia, advocating for a united front to promote democracy against expanding authoritarianism.