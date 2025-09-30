Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan
Taiwan's foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, urged Europe to unite with Taiwan against shared authoritarian threats, emphasizing the importance of economic security intertwined with national security. During his visit to Poland, Lin highlighted the potential cooperation between Taiwan and Europe in enhancing a resilient and diversified tech ecosystem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:27 IST
Amid rising authoritarian threats, Taiwan's foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, called on European democracies to enhance cooperation with Taiwan during a visit to Poland.
Lin emphasized the intertwined nature of economic and national security and proposed that Europe welcome Taiwanese semiconductor companies to boost its tech ecosystem.
Stressing the shared values between Europe and Taiwan, Lin warned of the threats posed by countries like China and Russia, advocating for a united front to promote democracy against expanding authoritarianism.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trayton Group's Strategic Shift Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions
Sanctioned Russian LNG Tankers Continue to Supply China's Beihai Terminal
Coco Gauff's Victory: A Step Closer at the China Open
Putin's Righteous Battle: Russian Forces Claim Success in Ukraine
China's AI Optimism Boosts Stock Markets, Amid Economic Puzzles