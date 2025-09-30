Left Menu

Uniting for Democracy: Europe's Call to Stand with Taiwan

Taiwan's foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, urged Europe to unite with Taiwan against shared authoritarian threats, emphasizing the importance of economic security intertwined with national security. During his visit to Poland, Lin highlighted the potential cooperation between Taiwan and Europe in enhancing a resilient and diversified tech ecosystem.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising authoritarian threats, Taiwan's foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, called on European democracies to enhance cooperation with Taiwan during a visit to Poland.

Lin emphasized the intertwined nature of economic and national security and proposed that Europe welcome Taiwanese semiconductor companies to boost its tech ecosystem.

Stressing the shared values between Europe and Taiwan, Lin warned of the threats posed by countries like China and Russia, advocating for a united front to promote democracy against expanding authoritarianism.

