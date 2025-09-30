Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

In a significant incident at the Mumbai international airport, customs officials intercepted a woman attempting to smuggle two primates into India. The woman, hailing from Chennai, had arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, with the animals secretly stashed in her luggage.

Upon discovery, the primates appeared to be in distress, prompting customs officials to call in an expert team of wildlife rescuers and veterinarians from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) to ensure the animals received necessary treatment. This swift action aims to safeguard the welfare of the endangered species.

The apprehended passengers and the exotic animals will face stringent measures. According to officials, the primates will be deported under the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES regulations, highlighting the global commitment to conserving endangered species.