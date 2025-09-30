Kerala's Quest for Landslide Relief: Awaiting Centre's Aid

The Kerala government is still waiting for a sanctioned relief fund of Rs 260.65 crore from the Centre for the landslide-hit Wayanad region, as disclosed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during Question Hour in the Assembly.

Initially, the state requested Rs 2,262 crore for the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts based on a preliminary assessment, which was later revised to Rs 2,221.10 crore in a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report. Despite these figures, only a fraction of the requested funds has been allotted so far.

The CM emphasized the urgency of receiving these funds, given that the landslides last year claimed over 200 lives and devastated the region. A major township project for survivors is currently underway and aims to be completed by January 2026, offering permanent housing solutions.

