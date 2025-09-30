Left Menu

Kerala's Quest for Landslide Relief: Awaiting Centre's Aid

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that Rs 260.65 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre for landslide-hit Wayanad, although the state has not yet received the funds. The state initially sought Rs 2,262 crore for rehabilitation and reconstruction. A township project for survivors is underway at Elston estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is still waiting for a sanctioned relief fund of Rs 260.65 crore from the Centre for the landslide-hit Wayanad region, as disclosed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during Question Hour in the Assembly.

Initially, the state requested Rs 2,262 crore for the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts based on a preliminary assessment, which was later revised to Rs 2,221.10 crore in a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report. Despite these figures, only a fraction of the requested funds has been allotted so far.

The CM emphasized the urgency of receiving these funds, given that the landslides last year claimed over 200 lives and devastated the region. A major township project for survivors is currently underway and aims to be completed by January 2026, offering permanent housing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

