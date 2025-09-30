German Police Arrest Syrian Militia Leader: Allegations of Crimes Against Humanity

German police detained Anwar S., a suspected former militia leader from Syria, on charges of committing crimes against humanity, including murder and torture, in Aleppo during 2011. Anwar S. allegedly led the 'shabiha militia,' accused of violent crackdowns on civilian protests.

Between April and November 2011, prosecutors claim that Anwar S. and his militia used batons and metal pipes against civilians, employing electric shocks to disperse demonstrations. Detainees reportedly suffered severe abuse, with one protester's death linked to the violence.

Germany, utilizing its universal jurisdiction laws, has pursued multiple cases against former Syrian officials involved in global crimes. Anwar S.'s legal representative was unavailable for immediate comment.

