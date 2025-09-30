Left Menu

German Police Arrest Syrian Militia Leader: Allegations of Crimes Against Humanity

German authorities have arrested a Syrian man, Anwar S., suspected of leading a militia involved in crimes against humanity in 2011 Aleppo, including torture and murder. The arrest is part of Germany's use of universal jurisdiction laws to pursue justice for international crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:39 IST
German Police Arrest Syrian Militia Leader: Allegations of Crimes Against Humanity
  • Country:
  • Germany

German police detained Anwar S., a suspected former militia leader from Syria, on charges of committing crimes against humanity, including murder and torture, in Aleppo during 2011. Anwar S. allegedly led the 'shabiha militia,' accused of violent crackdowns on civilian protests.

Between April and November 2011, prosecutors claim that Anwar S. and his militia used batons and metal pipes against civilians, employing electric shocks to disperse demonstrations. Detainees reportedly suffered severe abuse, with one protester's death linked to the violence.

Germany, utilizing its universal jurisdiction laws, has pursued multiple cases against former Syrian officials involved in global crimes. Anwar S.'s legal representative was unavailable for immediate comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balancing Growth: India's Economic Divergence Challenge

Balancing Growth: India's Economic Divergence Challenge

 India
2
Emerging Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Volatility

Emerging Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Volatility

 Global
3
Investor Caution Amid Labor Market Report and Government Shutdown Risks

Investor Caution Amid Labor Market Report and Government Shutdown Risks

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Deluge Devastation: Crops and Cultivation in Crisis

Maharashtra's Deluge Devastation: Crops and Cultivation in Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025