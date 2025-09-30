Left Menu

False Robbery Story Exposed in North Delhi

A man in north Delhi fabricated a robbery story to misappropriate Rs 10 lakh for his daughter's wedding, leading to his arrest. Police investigations revealed discrepancies in his report, and upon interrogation, he confessed to the fabrication. The entire amount was recovered from his residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A middle-aged man from north Delhi found himself in police custody after concocting a robbery story to defraud his employer of Rs 10 lakh, intended for his daughter's wedding expenses.

Gurdev Singh, 54, claimed he was accosted by motorcycle-borne individuals who allegedly attacked him and made away with cash and a gold chain. However, police investigations revealed inconsistencies, including a lack of evidence at the purported crime scene.

Concrete evidence from CCTV footage contradicted Singh's account. Under sustained questioning, Singh admitted to the deceit, motivated by financial pressure, and police successfully seized the full amount from his home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

