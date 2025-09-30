Tragedy Strikes Family in Guna District Accident
A tragic accident in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of three family members when a truck crashed into their motorcycle. Ganga Bai, her son Hartoom, and daughter-in-law Rampyari were returning from a medical facility visit when the incident happened. The truck driver fled the scene.
- Country:
- India
A devastating road accident in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three family members. The incident occurred on Monday night near Ruthiyai town when a truck collided with their motorcycle, police confirmed on Tuesday.
The victims, identified as Ganga Bai, 60, her son Hartoom, 40, and her daughter-in-law Rampyari, 41, were returning from a medical visit at the time of the collision. The impact was so severe that they were hurled into the air, according to Dharnavda police station in-charge, S.I. Prabhat.
The truck driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident. Police arrived shortly after, taking the victims to the hospital, where they died due to their injuries despite medical efforts.
