Tragedy Strikes Family in Guna District Accident

A devastating road accident in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three family members. The incident occurred on Monday night near Ruthiyai town when a truck collided with their motorcycle, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Ganga Bai, 60, her son Hartoom, 40, and her daughter-in-law Rampyari, 41, were returning from a medical visit at the time of the collision. The impact was so severe that they were hurled into the air, according to Dharnavda police station in-charge, S.I. Prabhat.

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident. Police arrived shortly after, taking the victims to the hospital, where they died due to their injuries despite medical efforts.