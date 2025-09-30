Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Family in Guna District Accident

A tragic accident in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of three family members when a truck crashed into their motorcycle. Ganga Bai, her son Hartoom, and daughter-in-law Rampyari were returning from a medical facility visit when the incident happened. The truck driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes Family in Guna District Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three family members. The incident occurred on Monday night near Ruthiyai town when a truck collided with their motorcycle, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Ganga Bai, 60, her son Hartoom, 40, and her daughter-in-law Rampyari, 41, were returning from a medical visit at the time of the collision. The impact was so severe that they were hurled into the air, according to Dharnavda police station in-charge, S.I. Prabhat.

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident. Police arrived shortly after, taking the victims to the hospital, where they died due to their injuries despite medical efforts.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

 India
2
India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

 India
3
William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

 Global
4
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025