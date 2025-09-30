Left Menu

Defense Minister Highlights Tri-Services Synergy as Key to Future Military Success

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of tri-services integration during a recent seminar. He highlighted Operation Sindoor as a successful example of unified military operational coherence. Singh advocated for eliminating compartmentalization within the armed forces to ensure readiness against evolving security threats.

  • India

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the crucial role of tri-services synergy in future military operations during his address at a seminar organized by the Indian Air Force.

Singh used Operation Sindoor as a successful illustration of jointness, where the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy collaborated seamlessly, resulting in decisive outcomes during the Indo-Pak conflict.

He urged the armed forces to dismantle compartmentalization practices in favor of enhanced cross-sharing and collaborative learning, essential for addressing the complex nature of modern security threats.

