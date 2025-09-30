Defense Minister Highlights Tri-Services Synergy as Key to Future Military Success

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the crucial role of tri-services synergy in future military operations during his address at a seminar organized by the Indian Air Force.

Singh used Operation Sindoor as a successful illustration of jointness, where the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy collaborated seamlessly, resulting in decisive outcomes during the Indo-Pak conflict.

He urged the armed forces to dismantle compartmentalization practices in favor of enhanced cross-sharing and collaborative learning, essential for addressing the complex nature of modern security threats.