Defense Minister Highlights Tri-Services Synergy as Key to Future Military Success
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of tri-services integration during a recent seminar. He highlighted Operation Sindoor as a successful example of unified military operational coherence. Singh advocated for eliminating compartmentalization within the armed forces to ensure readiness against evolving security threats.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the crucial role of tri-services synergy in future military operations during his address at a seminar organized by the Indian Air Force.
Singh used Operation Sindoor as a successful illustration of jointness, where the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy collaborated seamlessly, resulting in decisive outcomes during the Indo-Pak conflict.
He urged the armed forces to dismantle compartmentalization practices in favor of enhanced cross-sharing and collaborative learning, essential for addressing the complex nature of modern security threats.
