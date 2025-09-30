Gaza Ceasefire Proposal: A Turning Point or Another Dead End?
A U.S.-sponsored ceasefire proposal for Gaza, backed by President Trump and supported by Israel, hinges on Hamas's response. The plan includes hostages' exchange, disarmament, and creation of a transitional government. While supported by several Arab nations, critics claim it is biased and imposes impossible conditions on Hamas.
A U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza remains uncertain, contingent on Hamas's acceptance following discussions over a 20-point plan. President Donald Trump expressed optimism, suggesting the plan was close to resolving the long-standing conflict.
The proposal, supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlines a ceasefire, prisoners' exchange, and Hamas's disarmament. Arab nations, including Qatar and Egypt, have welcomed the plan, but concerns about its fairness persist.
While the proposal garners support from multiple countries, critics argue it fulfills Israeli conditions without addressing Palestinian rights. As Israeli forces advance into Gaza territory, the situation remains critical, with lives lost amid escalated military actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
