Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Proposal: A Turning Point or Another Dead End?

A U.S.-sponsored ceasefire proposal for Gaza, backed by President Trump and supported by Israel, hinges on Hamas's response. The plan includes hostages' exchange, disarmament, and creation of a transitional government. While supported by several Arab nations, critics claim it is biased and imposes impossible conditions on Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:46 IST
Gaza Ceasefire Proposal: A Turning Point or Another Dead End?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza remains uncertain, contingent on Hamas's acceptance following discussions over a 20-point plan. President Donald Trump expressed optimism, suggesting the plan was close to resolving the long-standing conflict.

The proposal, supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlines a ceasefire, prisoners' exchange, and Hamas's disarmament. Arab nations, including Qatar and Egypt, have welcomed the plan, but concerns about its fairness persist.

While the proposal garners support from multiple countries, critics argue it fulfills Israeli conditions without addressing Palestinian rights. As Israeli forces advance into Gaza territory, the situation remains critical, with lives lost amid escalated military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

 India
2
Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

 Global
3
S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

 India
4
Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025