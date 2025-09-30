High Court Stops Defamatory Posts Against Malabar Gold for Influencer Choice

The Bombay High Court has issued a decision mandating the removal of social media posts that targeted Malabar Gold and Diamonds Ltd. for partnering with a London-based influencer of Pakistani origin to promote their brand in the United Kingdom.

The posts, which labeled the company as a 'sympathiser of Pakistan,' prompted the jewellery brand to approach the court after sales began to suffer during a crucial festive period.

Justice Sandeep Marne's bench acknowledged the brand's claims, ordering an ad-interim injunction and directing social media platforms to prevent future defamatory content related to this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)