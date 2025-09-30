Left Menu

High Court Stops Defamatory Posts Against Malabar Gold for Influencer Choice

The Bombay High Court ordered the removal of defamatory social media posts against Malabar Gold and Diamonds Ltd. for selecting a Pakistani-origin influencer to promote their UK brand. The court ruled these posts were unfounded and restricted further defamatory content, addressing brand reputation and sales concerns.

The Bombay High Court has issued a decision mandating the removal of social media posts that targeted Malabar Gold and Diamonds Ltd. for partnering with a London-based influencer of Pakistani origin to promote their brand in the United Kingdom.

The posts, which labeled the company as a 'sympathiser of Pakistan,' prompted the jewellery brand to approach the court after sales began to suffer during a crucial festive period.

Justice Sandeep Marne's bench acknowledged the brand's claims, ordering an ad-interim injunction and directing social media platforms to prevent future defamatory content related to this issue.

