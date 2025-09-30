VC Sajjanar Takes Charge as Hyderabad's Top Cop
Senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, succeeding CV Anand. Sajjanar previously served as Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.
Senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar took the helm as the new Commissioner of Hyderabad Police on Tuesday, following the transfer of CV Anand, who has now been appointed as Special Chief Secretary (Home).
Prior to his appointment as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sajjanar held the position of Managing Director at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), where he brought significant leadership and operational expertise.
Sajjanar's transition into his new role is expected to bring about strategic shifts in the Hyderabad Police's approach to law enforcement, utilizing his extensive administrative experience.
