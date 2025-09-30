Left Menu

Exploring the Rise and Fall of Crimes Against Seniors in India

India saw a slight decrease in crimes against senior citizens with 27,886 cases in 2023, down from 28,545 in 2022. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu topped the list. Key crimes included 'simple hurt', theft, and fraud. The overall pendency rate remained high at 44.4 per cent.

Exploring the Rise and Fall of Crimes Against Seniors in India
  • Country:
  • India

India experienced a modest decline in reported crimes against senior citizens, with a total of 27,886 cases in 2023, compared to 28,545 in the previous year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Among the various crimes, 'simple hurt' led with 7,608 cases, representing 27.3 per cent, followed by 4,130 cases of theft and 3,473 incidents of forgery, cheating, and fraud.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 5,738 cases, Maharashtra 5,115, and Tamil Nadu 2,104. Meanwhile, Delhi topped the Union territories with a rate of 118.6 per lakh elderly population. The pendency rate of ongoing investigations was significantly high at 44.4 per cent, with other serious crimes like murder showing a charge-sheeting rate of over 90 per cent.

