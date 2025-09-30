Jammu and Kashmir Records Notable Drop in Overall Crime from 2021 to 2023

An annual report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows a significant decline in overall crime incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the years 2021 to 2023, with cases dropping by 2,080. The NCRB's 71st edition, released by the Union Home Ministry, provides detailed crime statistics for 2023.

According to the report, cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have reduced, while those under Special and Local Laws (SLL) have slightly increased. A notable aspect is the high charge-sheeting rate, marked at 90.7% for SLL cases and an 79.1% rate for IPC cases.

Jammu and Kashmir saw a decline in murder and kidnapping cases, but recorded numerous cases of assault against women and road accidents attributed to negligence. Interestingly, there were no registered cases of sedition or communal violence during the period.