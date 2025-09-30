Left Menu

US Military Shifts Gears: Ending 'Woke' Culture

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gathered military officials to announce new directives, emphasizing 'gender-neutral' fitness standards and ending 'woke' culture. He criticized leadership promotions based on race and gender quotas, altered disciplinary rules, and said unwilling leaders should resign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:52 IST
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth convened a meeting with hundreds of US military officials to unveil new directives aimed at transforming the military culture. The significant announcements included implementing 'gender-neutral' or 'male-level' physical fitness standards and ceasing the emphasis on 'woke' culture.

Hegseth criticized the promotion of military leaders based on race, gender quotas, and achieving 'historic firsts,' stating that such practices have compromised effectiveness. 'The era of politically correct, overly sensitive don't hurt anyone's feelings leadership ends right now at every level,' he declared, advocating a merit-based approach.

In addition, Hegseth is loosening disciplinary protocols and reducing hazing protections. He urged leaders uncomfortable with these changes to consider resignation, highlighting the urgency of another significant shift underlined by President Donald Trump, who endorsed the abrupt meeting at a Virginia base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

