South Africa's Diplomatic Tragedy: Ambassador Mthethwa Found Dead in Paris
The South African Ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, has died in Paris. Found dead at a hotel, the circumstances are being investigated by French authorities. South Africa's government expresses deep condolences to his family and colleagues.
South Africa's international diplomatic community was hit with tragedy as Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa was found dead in Paris, according to a statement released by the foreign affairs ministry.
Mthethwa's body was discovered at the foot of a hotel, leading French authorities to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing. South African officials are closely monitoring the investigation's progress.
The South African government expressed deep condolence, offering heartfelt sympathies to Ambassador Mthethwa's family, friends, and colleagues during this period of significant loss and mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
