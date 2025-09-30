French Navy Probes EU-Sanctioned Tanker Boracay

The French Navy has launched an investigation into the Benin-flagged oil tanker Boracay for a suspected infraction related to EU and UK sanctions against Russia, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

According to a statement reported by Reuters, the Navy has referred the case to the public prosecutor's office in Brest to conduct a thorough investigation.

The tanker, currently anchored off the Atlantic coast of western France near Saint Nazaire, remains under scrutiny as officials pursue this legal inquiry.

