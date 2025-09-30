French Navy Probes EU-Sanctioned Tanker Boracay
The French Navy is investigating the Benin-flagged oil tanker Boracay, which is under EU and UK sanctions against Russia, for a suspected infraction. The tanker is currently near Saint Nazaire, off France's Atlantic coast, and the investigation is being handled by Brest's public prosecutor.
The French Navy has launched an investigation into the Benin-flagged oil tanker Boracay for a suspected infraction related to EU and UK sanctions against Russia, authorities revealed on Tuesday.
According to a statement reported by Reuters, the Navy has referred the case to the public prosecutor's office in Brest to conduct a thorough investigation.
The tanker, currently anchored off the Atlantic coast of western France near Saint Nazaire, remains under scrutiny as officials pursue this legal inquiry.
