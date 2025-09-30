Left Menu

French Navy Probes EU-Sanctioned Tanker Boracay

The French Navy is investigating the Benin-flagged oil tanker Boracay, which is under EU and UK sanctions against Russia, for a suspected infraction. The tanker is currently near Saint Nazaire, off France's Atlantic coast, and the investigation is being handled by Brest's public prosecutor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Navy has launched an investigation into the Benin-flagged oil tanker Boracay for a suspected infraction related to EU and UK sanctions against Russia, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

According to a statement reported by Reuters, the Navy has referred the case to the public prosecutor's office in Brest to conduct a thorough investigation.

The tanker, currently anchored off the Atlantic coast of western France near Saint Nazaire, remains under scrutiny as officials pursue this legal inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

