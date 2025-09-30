Navi Mumbai Court Grants Bail Amidst Road Rage Controversy

A Navi Mumbai court has temporarily granted pre-arrest bail to Manorama Khedkar, amid a contentious road rage incident. This decision provides temporary relief as allegations swirl around the family.

The legal drama began when a cement-mixer truck allegedly brushed against an SUV owned by Dilip Khedkar. Subsequent accusations include Manorama Khedkar obstructing justice during the investigation.

This case adds another layer to the controversies surrounding the Khedkar family, following allegations against Puja Khedkar regarding irregularities in the UPSC examination.

