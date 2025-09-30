Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Court Grants Bail Amidst Road Rage Controversy

A court in Navi Mumbai granted interim pre-arrest bail to Manorama Khedkar, linked to a road rage case involving her husband. Allegations against her include obstructing police and evidence destruction. The case is further entangled as her daughter, Puja Khedkar, faced UPSC exam irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:29 IST
Navi Mumbai Court Grants Bail Amidst Road Rage Controversy
Manorama Khedkar
  • Country:
  • India

A Navi Mumbai court has temporarily granted pre-arrest bail to Manorama Khedkar, amid a contentious road rage incident. This decision provides temporary relief as allegations swirl around the family.

The legal drama began when a cement-mixer truck allegedly brushed against an SUV owned by Dilip Khedkar. Subsequent accusations include Manorama Khedkar obstructing justice during the investigation.

This case adds another layer to the controversies surrounding the Khedkar family, following allegations against Puja Khedkar regarding irregularities in the UPSC examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Delivered: Ten-Year Sentence in 2022 Murder Case

Justice Delivered: Ten-Year Sentence in 2022 Murder Case

 India
2
Haryana's Green Revolution: Hisar Airport Emerges as Export Hub for Horticulture

Haryana's Green Revolution: Hisar Airport Emerges as Export Hub for Horticul...

 India
3
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Visayas, Philippines

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Visayas, Philippines

 Global
4
Swinging in Stardom: Inaugural Stars Golf League Tees Off

Swinging in Stardom: Inaugural Stars Golf League Tees Off

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025