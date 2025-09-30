Praveer Ranjan Takes Charge: New Leadership at CISF

Praveer Ranjan, a distinguished officer from the 1993 IPS batch, assumed his role as the new Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the organization's headquarters on Tuesday.

He took over the ceremonial baton from the retiring Director General R S Bhatti in a formal event, marking the transition of leadership in the CISF. Previously, Ranjan served as the Special DG of the airports sector within the CISF.

A seasoned law enforcement professional, Ranjan's educational credentials include a postgraduate degree in history and an LLM from esteemed universities. He has committed to modernizing CISF operations and ensuring welfare and transparency, aiming to adeptly address future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)