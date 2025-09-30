Left Menu

Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reaffirmed his government's opposition to uranium mining, responding to a Ministry of Environment proposal to exempt consultations on atomic mineral projects. Sangma emphasized ongoing dialogue with the central government to protect the region's interests and concerns raised by tribal groups over health and environmental risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:46 IST
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reinforced his government's opposition to uranium mining in the northeastern state, responding to tribal organizations' concerns about health, environmental, and land rights implications.

Sangma also addressed apprehensions about a recent Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change notification aimed at exempting public consultations and hearings for mining initiatives involving atomic minerals, such as uranium.

Asserting the state's firm stance, Sangma stated, "Based on what we see, we will seek clarification from the central government. If required, I will take up the matter at different levels to ensure that the interests of our people are protected."

(With inputs from agencies.)

