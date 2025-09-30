Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats
President Donald Trump has issued a cautionary statement regarding domestic threats, labeling them as an 'invasion from within.' He suggests these threats may pose greater challenges than traditional foreign enemies because they lack identifiable uniforms, making them more difficult to recognize.
In a stark warning to military leaders, President Donald Trump on Tuesday characterized domestic threats as an 'invasion from within,' likening them to foreign adversaries.
Trump highlighted the difficulty in identifying these internal threats due to the absence of visible uniforms that typically mark foreign enemies.
The President's remarks underscore his administration's heightened focus on national security and the evolving landscape of threats facing the country.
