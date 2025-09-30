Left Menu

Trump Alerts on Stealth Domestic Threats

President Donald Trump has issued a cautionary statement regarding domestic threats, labeling them as an 'invasion from within.' He suggests these threats may pose greater challenges than traditional foreign enemies because they lack identifiable uniforms, making them more difficult to recognize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stark warning to military leaders, President Donald Trump on Tuesday characterized domestic threats as an 'invasion from within,' likening them to foreign adversaries.

Trump highlighted the difficulty in identifying these internal threats due to the absence of visible uniforms that typically mark foreign enemies.

The President's remarks underscore his administration's heightened focus on national security and the evolving landscape of threats facing the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

