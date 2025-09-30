Surrender of UTA Militants Marks Peaceful Shift in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant development for peace in Arunachal Pradesh, three militants from the banned United Tani Army have surrendered to the police in the state's capital, Itanagar.

The surrender took place at the police headquarters in the presence of state Home Minister Mama Natung, who emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to integrate youth back into mainstream society.

This event is part of a broader campaign that has already led to the surrender of five UTA operatives, highlighting the state's zero-tolerance policy against unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)