Surrender of UTA Militants Marks Peaceful Shift in Arunachal Pradesh

Three militants from the United Tani Army surrendered in Itanagar, marking a significant step in Arunachal Pradesh's efforts to bring peace. State Home Minister lauded this move as a triumph of government initiatives encouraging youth to abandon violence. This adds to the total of five surrenders to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:53 IST
In a significant development for peace in Arunachal Pradesh, three militants from the banned United Tani Army have surrendered to the police in the state's capital, Itanagar.

The surrender took place at the police headquarters in the presence of state Home Minister Mama Natung, who emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to integrate youth back into mainstream society.

This event is part of a broader campaign that has already led to the surrender of five UTA operatives, highlighting the state's zero-tolerance policy against unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

