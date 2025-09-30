Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

The Delhi Police have apprehended two men in Faridabad for allegedly masterminding a cyber fraud racket that swindled young individuals under the guise of providing employment in a private airline company, an official stated on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by 18-year-old Rohit Yadav, he was deceived out of Rs 24,100 after responding to an enticing job advertisement on social media. Initially asked to pay Rs 350 as a form fee and Rs 3,250 for dress charges, Yadav was subsequently asked for Rs 15,500 for an agreement and Rs 5,000 as file charges. Following the payments, he received a fake gate pass and bond agreement, supposedly from the Airport Authority of India, before being blocked by the perpetrators, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia reported.

Authorities registered a case, following the money trail to bank accounts located in Faridabad. Acting swiftly on technical leads, police arrested Azad Khan, 25, and Ajay, 30, both Faridabad residents. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to posting fraudulent job ads on social media, using counterfeit documents and gate passes to dupe victims. Police recovered a mobile phone with the SIM card used in the crimes, uncovering forged documents ostensibly from the private airline. An ongoing inquiry aims to identify further victims, officials confirmed.

