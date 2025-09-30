Rising Crime Against Scheduled Castes in India: An Alarming Trend
In 2023, crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) in India rose slightly by 0.4% from the previous year, with 57,789 cases reported. Uttar Pradesh led with the most cases, followed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The crime rate against SCs was highest in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.
The National Crime Records Bureau's 2023 report reveals a slight increase in crimes against Scheduled Castes in India, totaling 57,789 cases. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number, accounting for 15,130 incidents.
The report highlights a worrying trend, with the crime rate against SCs reaching alarming levels. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar demonstrated some of the highest rates, while West Bengal recorded the lowest with just 0.5 per lakh population.
Notably, simple hurt and criminal intimidation were the most common crimes, with rape cases against SC women and children also reported. The overall chargesheet filing rate stood at 81.2%, with Goa, Chhattisgarh, and others achieving a full 100% rate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
