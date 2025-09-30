Romania's Budget Overhaul: Approvals and Challenges
Romania's government aims to reduce the budget deficit to 6.5% of GDP by 2026 through tax hikes and spending cuts. Centrist President Nicusor Dan stressed the importance of further reforms to reach a target of 6%. The 2025 deficit is projected at 8.4% of GDP.
Romania's government has implemented a series of tax hikes and spending cuts, aiming to reduce the budget deficit to approximately 6.5% of economic output by 2026, according to centrist President Nicusor Dan.
Dan emphasized that further reforms are crucial to inch closer to the government's 6% target.
The 2025 budget deficit is currently projected to stand at 8.4% of GDP, underscoring the need for continued fiscal adjustments.
