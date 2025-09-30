Left Menu

Ladakh Acts Tough: Crackdown on Violence After Deadly Clashes

Ladakh's Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has vowed not to spare anyone involved in the violent clashes on September 24, which resulted in the death of four individuals and injuries to over 100 security personnel. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been detained as the situation continues to evolve.

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has pledged firm action against participants in violent activities that erupted on September 24, resulting in four deaths and injuries to over 100 security personnel. Following a high-level security meeting, the Lt Governor emphasized the need for accountability.

The unrest, which was marked by intense clashes and a shutdown, saw more than 60 detentions, including Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent figure advocating for statehood and the Sixth Schedule. Wangchuk, a noted climate activist, is now detained under the National Security Act in Rajasthan.

In a coordinated response effort, key officials, including Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal and Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal, reviewed security plans and inter-agency cooperation to restore peace and maintain order throughout the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

