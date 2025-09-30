Property Dealers Charged for Fraud in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant legal development, the Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has pressed fraud charges against two property dealers for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 1.25 crore. The accused, Devinder Singh and Anil Kumar, now face judicial scrutiny following a complaint filed by investors Verinder Sharma of Jammu and Jaswinder Singh of Pathankot.

The complaint stated that Singh and Kumar claimed fake ownership of 270 kanals of land in Kathua's Govindsar village. The investors, who planned to set up a manufacturing unit in the region, were duped into believing the land was available for sale.

Subsequently, the chargesheet was submitted in the court of the Special Mobile Magistrate in Kathua, signaling a critical step in the judicial proceedings against the accused property dealers.

(With inputs from agencies.)