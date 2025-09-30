Piyush Goyal Highlights India’s Self-Reliance Vision at CII Summit Curtain Raiser

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal set the tone for the upcoming 30th CII Partnership Summit with a powerful call for Self-Reliance (Atmanirbhar), Self-Confidence (Atmavishwas), and Self-Protection (Atmaraksha) as the pillars of India’s engagement with the global economy. Speaking at the Curtain Raiser event in New Delhi, the Minister underlined that sustainable partnerships rest on the five pillars of technology, trust, trade, talent, and tradition.

Three Pillars of India’s Global Engagement

Elaborating on the framework, Goyal said:

Atmanirbharata (Self-Reliance) is about building resilient supply and value chains that can withstand global shocks, prevent the weaponization of trade, and ensure that India remains a reliable partner in fulfilling international obligations.

Atmavishwas (Self-Confidence) reflects India’s growing strength in the world economy, where the country engages as an equal stakeholder with ambitious goals backed by confidence in its capabilities.

Atmaraksha (Self-Protection) refers to safeguarding Indian interests and protecting humanity at large, consistent with the G20 theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One World, One Family, One Future.”

The Minister pointed out that the event coincided with Durgashtami, symbolizing strength, resilience, and triumph of good over evil. In today’s world of turbulence and uncertainty, he said, India stands out as an oasis of growth, the fastest-growing major economy, powered by aspirational youth striving to uplift living standards and contribute to global progress.

Andhra Pradesh as a Development Model

Acknowledging the contributions of Andhra Pradesh, Goyal praised Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary leadership in promoting technology-driven governance and pioneering the IT revolution in Hyderabad. He noted that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India with three upcoming industrial corridors—at Krishnapatnam, Orvakal, and Kopparthy—which will serve as anchors of investment and industrial growth.

GST Overhaul and Economic Reforms

The Minister also highlighted recent reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, describing them as a step toward simplifying procedures, reducing tax burdens on consumers, and fueling consumption-led growth. These reforms, he said, would make India’s economy more dynamic and create a more investor-friendly environment.

Looking Ahead to the 30th CII Partnership Summit

The 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam in November 2025. Goyal expressed confidence that the Summit will showcase India’s strength as a partner of choice for global investors and as a driver of resilient global supply chains.

“CII has consistently played the role of a bridge between India and the global community,” Goyal said, adding that the summit will focus on stronger collaborations, sustainable growth, and inclusive development.

Call for Global Partnerships

Inviting international stakeholders, Goyal stressed that India’s path forward involves collaborative growth with global partners while protecting national interests. He assured that India’s reforms, infrastructure expansion, and digital innovations make it one of the most attractive destinations for investment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended an open invitation to investors worldwide to participate in the Summit and explore the vast opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in industrial infrastructure, renewable energy, ports, and logistics.

“Visakhapatnam will be the stage where India’s vision for inclusive and sustainable global partnerships comes alive,” Naidu said.

A Platform for Resilient Growth

With the world grappling with economic volatility, climate challenges, and geopolitical uncertainty, the 30th CII Partnership Summit is expected to focus on resilient supply chains, clean energy, digital transformation, and inclusive development. For India, the Summit represents not just an economic dialogue but also a reaffirmation of its global leadership role in shaping a sustainable and equitable future.