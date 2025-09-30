Left Menu

Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

In 2023, Delhi reported the highest number of economic offences among Union territories, with nearly 4,586 cases. The majority involved forgery, cheating, and fraud. Despite a robust charge sheeting process, a high number of cases remain pending, emphasizing the scale and complexity of financial crimes in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2023, Delhi grappled with a surge in economic offences, becoming the Union territory with the highest number of cases, according to recent NCRB data. Averaging around 88 new cases per week, Delhi's year-end total reached 4,586 economic offence reports.

The predominant categories included forgery, cheating, and fraud, accounting for 93% of cases, highlighting the city's entanglement in a wide array of financial crimes, from petty scams to massive frauds involving over Rs 100 crore. On the policing front, efforts resulted in thousands of arrests and charge sheets, though a significant backlog of cases persists.

Despite aggressive policing, with 3,807 arrests and a charge sheeting rate of 53.8%, Delhi's pendency rate remains dauntingly high at 80.3%. This underscores both the prevalence and the sophisticated nature of these crimes, positioning Delhi as a critical focus area for financial crime prevention efforts.

