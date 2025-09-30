U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern rebuke to military leaders on Tuesday, targeting what he labeled as 'fat generals' and critiquing diversity initiatives, which he argued have contributed to a decline in military effectiveness over the years.

Hegseth did not mince words as he addressed a gathering of military commanders, urging those who oppose his views to consider stepping down. He pointed out the issue of overweight military personnel as unacceptable, noting disparities in physical testing due to age adjustments.

Distinct branches of the U.S. Armed Forces have adopted varied fitness standards to align with their operational needs. By 2025, these will include updates such as the Army Fitness Test, differing Navy and Air Force endurance tests, and the Space Force's focus on overall health and performance optimization.

