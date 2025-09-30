Former Congolese President Kabila Sentenced to Death

In a landmark ruling, Congo's military court has sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death after convicting him of treason and related charges. The decision underscores mounting tension in the region.

The court conducted the trial in Kabila's absence since July, with accusations ranging from involvement in an insurrection movement to supporting terrorism. Prosecutors pushed for the death penalty in light of the gravity of the charges.

Central to the case was Kabila's alleged collaboration with Rwanda and the M23 rebel group, responsible for a significant offensive in eastern Congo earlier this year. Despite Kabila's denial of involvement, the verdict raises questions about the country's political stability.

