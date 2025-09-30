Left Menu

Stalker Arrested After Dramatic Intervention in Bhubaneswar

A 26-year-old man named Narayan Behera was arrested for stalking and attempting to abduct a girl in Bhubaneswar. The arrest followed an FIR lodged by the victim's mother. The accused, who worked at a fast food stall, forcibly entered the victim's home but was stopped by family and locals.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:10 IST
Stalker Arrested After Dramatic Intervention in Bhubaneswar
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Bhubaneswar on charges of stalking and attempting to abduct a young woman, local police announced. The suspect, Narayan Behera, was apprehended following an official complaint filed by the victim's mother.

According to the police report, Behera had been harassing the girl by stalking and verbally abusing her. The situation escalated on September 27 when Behera forcibly entered the victim's home, verbally assaulted her and her family, and attempted an abduction.

Quick action by the victim's family and nearby residents thwarted the kidnapping attempt. After an investigation, officers arrested Behera in the Master Canteen area on charges stemming from the disturbing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

