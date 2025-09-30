Stalker Arrested After Dramatic Intervention in Bhubaneswar

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Bhubaneswar on charges of stalking and attempting to abduct a young woman, local police announced. The suspect, Narayan Behera, was apprehended following an official complaint filed by the victim's mother.

According to the police report, Behera had been harassing the girl by stalking and verbally abusing her. The situation escalated on September 27 when Behera forcibly entered the victim's home, verbally assaulted her and her family, and attempted an abduction.

Quick action by the victim's family and nearby residents thwarted the kidnapping attempt. After an investigation, officers arrested Behera in the Master Canteen area on charges stemming from the disturbing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)