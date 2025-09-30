Serbian police have detained 11 people accused of spreading racial hatred in France and Germany on the orders of a mysterious foreign intelligence service. The suspects allegedly participated in incidents such as placing pig heads outside Paris-area mosques, according to Serbian authorities in a statement released on Monday.

While the exact foreign agency behind these directives remains unidentified, French officials described the mosque incidents as attempts at foreign interference. These acts of provocation echo suspected Russian-linked efforts to destabilize France and other European countries allied with Ukraine. Serbian police have connected the arrested individuals to incidents across Europe.

Additional tensions arose when Serbia recently captured suspects training foreigners to incite riots during Moldova's national elections. French authorities reported that pig heads were marked with President Macron's name. Meanwhile, investigations continue following a similar incident involving the desecration of a Holocaust memorial in Paris.

