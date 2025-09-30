Left Menu

Serbian Arrests Highlight Foreign Interference in Europe

Serbian authorities arrested 11 individuals suspected of inciting racial hatred in France and Germany under the direction of a foreign intelligence service. Various incidents, including placing pig heads at mosques, are linked to attempts at foreign interference, potentially with Russian involvement. The alleged organizer remains unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:19 IST
Serbian Arrests Highlight Foreign Interference in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbian police have detained 11 people accused of spreading racial hatred in France and Germany on the orders of a mysterious foreign intelligence service. The suspects allegedly participated in incidents such as placing pig heads outside Paris-area mosques, according to Serbian authorities in a statement released on Monday.

While the exact foreign agency behind these directives remains unidentified, French officials described the mosque incidents as attempts at foreign interference. These acts of provocation echo suspected Russian-linked efforts to destabilize France and other European countries allied with Ukraine. Serbian police have connected the arrested individuals to incidents across Europe.

Additional tensions arose when Serbia recently captured suspects training foreigners to incite riots during Moldova's national elections. French authorities reported that pig heads were marked with President Macron's name. Meanwhile, investigations continue following a similar incident involving the desecration of a Holocaust memorial in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

 India
2
Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

 Gabon
3
Rajasthan Police Unveils Honey-Trap and Fraudulent Racket in Jhalawar

Rajasthan Police Unveils Honey-Trap and Fraudulent Racket in Jhalawar

 India
4
Democratic Youth Federation Holds Vigil Amid Rising Calls for Inquiry in Karur Stampede

Democratic Youth Federation Holds Vigil Amid Rising Calls for Inquiry in Kar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025