Left Menu

Lap Dance Scandal: New York Auditor Indicted in Tax Fraud Scheme

New York's state auditor, Alton Plunkett, faces charges over a bribery scheme involving the parent company of Rick's Cabaret. Allegedly, he accepted lap dances to aid RCI Hospitality Holdings in avoiding over $8 million in taxes. Plunkett denies the charges, as other defendants also claim innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:37 IST
Lap Dance Scandal: New York Auditor Indicted in Tax Fraud Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alton Plunkett, a state auditor in New York, is embroiled in a scandal where he allegedly accepted lap dances to facilitate a tax evasion scheme. The allegations involve the parent company of Rick's Cabaret and imply a fraud spanning over a decade.

Charged by attorney general Letitia James, Plunkett pleaded not guilty to accusations of criminal tax fraud, bribery, and falsifying business records. This development echoes charges against RCI Hospitality Holdings and five executives, who are also under scrutiny for the purported bribery scheme that allegedly helped them evade millions in taxes.

Plunkett's actions reportedly involved arranging favorable audits, influenced by enticing trips to Miami strip clubs. The allegations have had tangible impacts, with RCI's shares plunging after the indictments. Meanwhile, Plunkett's legal proceedings unfold in Manhattan court, amid mounting evidence from emails and text messages suggesting his involvement.

TRENDING

1
Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

 India
2
Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

 Gabon
3
Rajasthan Police Unveils Honey-Trap and Fraudulent Racket in Jhalawar

Rajasthan Police Unveils Honey-Trap and Fraudulent Racket in Jhalawar

 India
4
Democratic Youth Federation Holds Vigil Amid Rising Calls for Inquiry in Karur Stampede

Democratic Youth Federation Holds Vigil Amid Rising Calls for Inquiry in Kar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025