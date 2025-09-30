Justice Advances: Charges Framed in 2006 Malegaon Blasts Case

In a significant development, a special NIA court in Maharashtra has formally charged four individuals in the high-profile 2006 Malegaon blasts case. The devastating attack at a Muslim cemetery claimed 37 lives and left 125 injured.

The accused, Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh, Manohar Singh, and Rajendra Choudhary, face charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The court's decision came after they pled not guilty to the allegations.

Initially, nine suspects were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. However, by November 2012, a special MCOCA court had released them on bail, shifting focus to the current individuals being charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)