Left Menu

Justice Advances: Charges Framed in 2006 Malegaon Blasts Case

A special NIA court has framed charges against four individuals accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts, which killed 37 and injured 125 at a Muslim cemetery in Maharashtra. Charges were framed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act after the accused pleaded not guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:44 IST
Justice Advances: Charges Framed in 2006 Malegaon Blasts Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a special NIA court in Maharashtra has formally charged four individuals in the high-profile 2006 Malegaon blasts case. The devastating attack at a Muslim cemetery claimed 37 lives and left 125 injured.

The accused, Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh, Manohar Singh, and Rajendra Choudhary, face charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The court's decision came after they pled not guilty to the allegations.

Initially, nine suspects were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. However, by November 2012, a special MCOCA court had released them on bail, shifting focus to the current individuals being charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

Mysterious Demise of Uttarakhand Journalist Fuels Inquiry

 India
2
Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and Consumer Confidence

Navigating a Stagnant Labor Market: Uncertainty Looms Over Job Openings and ...

 Global
3
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines
4
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025