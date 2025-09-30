Justice Advances: Charges Framed in 2006 Malegaon Blasts Case
A special NIA court has framed charges against four individuals accused in the 2006 Malegaon blasts, which killed 37 and injured 125 at a Muslim cemetery in Maharashtra. Charges were framed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act after the accused pleaded not guilty.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a special NIA court in Maharashtra has formally charged four individuals in the high-profile 2006 Malegaon blasts case. The devastating attack at a Muslim cemetery claimed 37 lives and left 125 injured.
The accused, Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh, Manohar Singh, and Rajendra Choudhary, face charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The court's decision came after they pled not guilty to the allegations.
Initially, nine suspects were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. However, by November 2012, a special MCOCA court had released them on bail, shifting focus to the current individuals being charged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Halts Cinema Ticket Price Cap
Delhi High Court Shields Actor Nagarjuna's Identity from AI Misuse
High Court Agrees to Hear Kashmir Book Ban Plea
Court Rules Against Trump Administration's Visa Policy on Pro-Palestinian Advocacy
High Court Upholds Maintenance Claim Against Minor Husband