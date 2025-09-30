Farewell to Service: Prabodh Saxena's Legacy in Himachal Pradesh

Prabodh Saxena, the esteemed Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, officially retired on Tuesday after his extended tenure of six months concluded, marking the end of a notable career in public service.

Saxena, who joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1990, initially planned to retire on March 31. However, his term was extended, allowing him to serve as Chief Secretary since January 2023.

The State Secretariat hosted a farewell event attended by senior officials, where Saxena highlighted the collective efforts that propelled Himachal Pradesh's progress. The government has yet to announce his successor amidst a significant reshuffling of senior officers.

