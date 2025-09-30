Left Menu

Farewell to Service: Prabodh Saxena's Legacy in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena retired following a six-month tenure extension. Praised for his contributions, Saxena's leadership saw notable state progress. A farewell was attended by state officials, emphasizing collective achievements and dedication. The government is yet to announce a successor amid reshuffling of senior officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:20 IST
Farewell to Service: Prabodh Saxena's Legacy in Himachal Pradesh
Prabodh Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Prabodh Saxena, the esteemed Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, officially retired on Tuesday after his extended tenure of six months concluded, marking the end of a notable career in public service.

Saxena, who joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1990, initially planned to retire on March 31. However, his term was extended, allowing him to serve as Chief Secretary since January 2023.

The State Secretariat hosted a farewell event attended by senior officials, where Saxena highlighted the collective efforts that propelled Himachal Pradesh's progress. The government has yet to announce his successor amidst a significant reshuffling of senior officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

 Philippines
2
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

 India
3
Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain

Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opene...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025