Farewell to Service: Prabodh Saxena's Legacy in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena retired following a six-month tenure extension. Praised for his contributions, Saxena's leadership saw notable state progress. A farewell was attended by state officials, emphasizing collective achievements and dedication. The government is yet to announce a successor amid reshuffling of senior officers.
Prabodh Saxena, the esteemed Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, officially retired on Tuesday after his extended tenure of six months concluded, marking the end of a notable career in public service.
Saxena, who joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1990, initially planned to retire on March 31. However, his term was extended, allowing him to serve as Chief Secretary since January 2023.
The State Secretariat hosted a farewell event attended by senior officials, where Saxena highlighted the collective efforts that propelled Himachal Pradesh's progress. The government has yet to announce his successor amidst a significant reshuffling of senior officers.
