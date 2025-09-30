Negligence Claims in Constable's Death Stir Controversy

Four individuals, including a doctor from a private hospital in Ballia, have been charged with negligence resulting in the death of Constable Abhay Pratap Patel, according to officials.

Patel, recruited in 2021 and scheduled to be married next month, reportedly died while receiving treatment after his condition worsened at the hospital.

Family members, alleging negligence, refused to accept the body and filed a complaint, prompting authorities to investigate the case extensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)