Negligence Claims in Constable's Death Stir Controversy

A case of negligence has been filed against four individuals, including a doctor. This follows the death of Constable Abhay Pratap Patel, allegedly due to improper medical care at a private hospital in Ballia. Further investigations are underway as family demands justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals, including a doctor from a private hospital in Ballia, have been charged with negligence resulting in the death of Constable Abhay Pratap Patel, according to officials.

Patel, recruited in 2021 and scheduled to be married next month, reportedly died while receiving treatment after his condition worsened at the hospital.

Family members, alleging negligence, refused to accept the body and filed a complaint, prompting authorities to investigate the case extensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

