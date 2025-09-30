A New Challenger in the US Stock Exchange Landscape

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) has announced that it has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish a stock exchange in Dallas. This move positions TXSE as a new player in the competitive US stock market.

Officials from TXSE revealed that trading operations are expected to commence in 2026, focusing on corporate stocks and exchange-traded products. The new venture hopes to attract investors and industry participants by offering competitive services.

Supported by numerous investment firms such as BlackRock, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities, TXSE aims to directly compete with established powerhouses like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, promising a shift in the stock trading landscape.

