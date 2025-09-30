Wolf Threat in Mjhara Taukli: Children Saved, Predator Eliminated

A wolf was shot dead by a forest department search-and-rescue team on Sunday, amid efforts to safeguard children in the region. Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav confirmed the operation on Tuesday, noting the efforts were focused on children in the hamlet of Mjhara Taukli.

According to Yadav, the rescue team had been investigating wolf pugmarks that led them to the area on Sunday morning. As children played near sugarcane and paddy fields, the concealed predator lunged at one of them, prompting a team member to open fire for security reasons. The wolf retreated into the fields but was later tracked by drone and found deceased.

The wolf had reportedly terrorized Mjhara Taukli and neighboring villages since September 9, leaving a tragic toll of six deaths and numerous injuries. Efforts are ongoing to confirm if this wolf was the responsible culprit. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed intensified rescue measures including the use of lethal force, following his aerial assessment of the dire situation on September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)