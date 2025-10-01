Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines

A powerful offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 rattled central Philippines late Tuesday. The earthquake, which struck near Bogo, sent people scrambling from their homes and caused significant damage.

Several injuries were reported due to falling debris and collapsing structures. Residents, fearing aftershocks, refused to return home and gathered in open spaces for safety. Emergency services were deployed to assess the situation and provide aid, while local officials warned of possible tsunami threats, later retracting the warning.

The quake hit an area still reeling from a recent storm, compounding the urgency for relief and recovery efforts. The Philippines' location on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' makes it susceptible to earthquakes, adding to the challenges faced by the nation each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)