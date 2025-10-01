Terror Strikes as Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Philippines
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the central Philippines, affecting Bogo city significantly, damaging buildings, injuring residents, and causing widespread panic. Emergency teams mobilized to aid those injured by debris as officials worked to assess the extent of the damage. A subsequent tsunami warning was issued and later lifted.
A powerful offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 rattled central Philippines late Tuesday. The earthquake, which struck near Bogo, sent people scrambling from their homes and caused significant damage.
Several injuries were reported due to falling debris and collapsing structures. Residents, fearing aftershocks, refused to return home and gathered in open spaces for safety. Emergency services were deployed to assess the situation and provide aid, while local officials warned of possible tsunami threats, later retracting the warning.
The quake hit an area still reeling from a recent storm, compounding the urgency for relief and recovery efforts. The Philippines' location on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' makes it susceptible to earthquakes, adding to the challenges faced by the nation each year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
