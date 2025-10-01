Left Menu

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was attacked in Lucknow district jail, resulting in a superficial head injury after a scuffle with a fellow inmate. Immediate medical attention restored his health. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called for a judicial probe, raising concerns over safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati suffered a superficial head injury following an attack inside Lucknow district jail on Tuesday, confirmed jail officials.

The incident unfolded when Prajapati, once a key figure in the Akhilesh Yadav-led cabinet, engaged in an altercation with an inmate tasked with cleaning duties in the jail hospital. During the skirmish, the inmate allegedly struck Prajapati with a sliding cupboard part, causing the injury.

According to jail authorities, Prajapati received immediate medical treatment and has since fully recovered. However, Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, called for an impartial judicial investigation into the incident via a post on social media platform X, highlighting concerns over safety within the state's correctional facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

