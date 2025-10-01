Tragic Dowry Death in Delhi: Woman's Demise Sparks Inquiry

In a tragic incident in outer-north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide due to dowry harassment by her in-laws, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The young woman, who was married to Ankit Kumar since June 2023, reportedly faced abuse from her husband and his parents, who demanded dowry in the form of cash and luxury items, according to a complaint filed by her father, Rampal.

Authorities said the woman was subjected to repeated abuse after her family refused the demands, leading to her untimely death. The complaint led to the arrest of her husband, with police continuing the investigation under applicable legal provisions.

