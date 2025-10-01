Houthi Missile Strikes Dutch Ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi militants have taken responsibility for a recent attack on the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden. The ship sustained severe damage and caught fire, following a missile strike by the Iran-aligned group.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, citing support for Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Monday's attack injured two sailors, prompting the evacuation of the ship's 19 crew members by helicopter, as confirmed by the EU maritime mission Aspides and the ship's operator.

This assault on Minervagracht marks the first on a commercial ship since September, reflecting the ongoing maritime tensions in the region. The Houthis attributed their recent attack to the ship's owner allegedly breaching Palestine port entry bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)