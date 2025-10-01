Left Menu

Houthi Missile Strikes Dutch Ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi militants claimed responsibility for attacking the Dutch ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden. Using a cruise missile, the strike injured two sailors, forcing a helicopter evacuation. This marks the first commercial ship attack since September's Scarlet Ray incident, reflecting ongoing tensions linked to Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 03:52 IST
Houthi Missile Strikes Dutch Ship in Gulf of Aden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Houthi militants have taken responsibility for a recent attack on the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden. The ship sustained severe damage and caught fire, following a missile strike by the Iran-aligned group.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, citing support for Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Monday's attack injured two sailors, prompting the evacuation of the ship's 19 crew members by helicopter, as confirmed by the EU maritime mission Aspides and the ship's operator.

This assault on Minervagracht marks the first on a commercial ship since September, reflecting the ongoing maritime tensions in the region. The Houthis attributed their recent attack to the ship's owner allegedly breaching Palestine port entry bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Boosts Costa Rica's Fiscal Efficiency

World Bank Boosts Costa Rica's Fiscal Efficiency

 Global
2
Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal

Nomination Drama: E.J. Antoni's Withdrawal

 United States
3
U.S.-South Korea Visa Talks Foster Trade Growth

U.S.-South Korea Visa Talks Foster Trade Growth

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Two Dead

Tragedy Strikes: Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Two Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025