Europe's Drone Defense and Frozen Asset Strategy: EU Leaders in Crisis Talks

European leaders have gathered in Copenhagen to address urgent security and financial issues following incursions by unidentified drones over European airspace. The EU is considering a 'drone wall' to safeguard the continent and using Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine.

A controversial proposal to finance a 140 billion euro loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets dominated discussions. Leaders are treading carefully due to potential legal challenges and a divided stance among EU states.

The meeting underscores Europe's evolving defense strategies and its commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. NATO's backing of increased military measures highlights the heightened tensions across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)