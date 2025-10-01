Left Menu

Europe's Drone Defense and Frozen Asset Strategy: EU Leaders in Crisis Talks

EU leaders convene in Copenhagen to discuss a 'drone wall' defense strategy following airspace intrusions. They also deliberate on repurposing frozen Russian assets for a loan to aid Ukraine against Russia's invasion, amid legal and technical complexities. The summit marks a pivotal moment in Europe's defense and foreign policy response.

Updated: 01-10-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 05:04 IST
European leaders have gathered in Copenhagen to address urgent security and financial issues following incursions by unidentified drones over European airspace. The EU is considering a 'drone wall' to safeguard the continent and using Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine.

A controversial proposal to finance a 140 billion euro loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets dominated discussions. Leaders are treading carefully due to potential legal challenges and a divided stance among EU states.

The meeting underscores Europe's evolving defense strategies and its commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. NATO's backing of increased military measures highlights the heightened tensions across the continent.

