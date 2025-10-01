Dollar Dips Amid Political Uncertainty and Economic Data Delays

The U.S. dollar lingered near a one-week low against major currencies on Wednesday as a potential government shutdown loomed, threatening to postpone important labor market data releases.

With government funding set to expire, Democrats and Republicans have yet to reach an agreement to prevent a shutdown, causing concern about the possible delay of crucial employment statistics. This situation has pressured the dollar, demonstrated by the currency index's dip to 97.633 overnight.

Additionally, mixed results from the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, along with a shaky labor market, have compounded the dollar's struggles. In the absence of official data, traders will increasingly rely on private-sector indicators to gauge economic health.