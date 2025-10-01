Shinjiro Koizumi: Steadying Japan's Economic Future

Shinjiro Koizumi's remarks, reported by the Nikkei, underscore the significance of harmony between Japan's government and central bank regarding economic policy.

Koizumi expressed his vision for a synchronized economic approach, describing it as akin to 'two wheels of a car.' This comes amid speculation about a potential BOJ interest rate hike.

The current farm minister, Koizumi, is a strong candidate in the ruling party's leadership race, scheduled for Saturday.