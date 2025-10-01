South Korea's Defense Strategy: Strengthening Security Through Innovation

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced on Wednesday a substantial 8.2% hike in the country's defense budget, pushing it to 66.3 trillion won, approximately $47.1 billion. Addressing the nation on Armed Forces Day, Lee emphasized that the foundation of peace lies in robust security measures and self-reliance.

In an era marked by intensified global conflicts and diminishing cooperation, Lee underscored the imperative for South Korea to fortify its self-defense capabilities rather than rely on external assistance. The defense budget, set to incorporate cutting-edge technology like drones and robots, will be instrumental in this strategic autonomy.

Since taking office in June after Yoon Suk Yeol's tumultuous tenure, Lee has focused on restoring the military's reputation. He called for renewed public trust in the armed forces, reiterating that the military's role is to safeguard the people, not turn against them.