Mystery Surrounds Journalist's Tragic Death in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Police has established a special investigation team (SIT) to scrutinize the mysterious death of journalist Rajiv Pratap, discovered in the Bhagirathi River, according to officials.

Pratap vanished on September 18, and his body emerged on September 28 near Joshiada barrage. His damaged vehicle was located on the riverbank shortly after his disappearance, suggesting a possible accident, based on internal injuries noted in the postmortem report.

Amidst family reports of threatening calls and public pressure from figures like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the SIT is entrusted with examining evidence, including CCTV and call details. Pratap's demise has stirred demands for an impartial probe, underscoring calls for swift justice.

