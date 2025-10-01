New York AG Fights for MTA Funding in Urgent Legal Battle

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal action against U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, alleging unlawful withholding of $34 million in funding designated for New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit seeks an urgent temporary restraining order to preserve critical funds while waiting for a judicial decision. The Department of Homeland Security has not yet commented on the situation.

James warns that the financial impasse endangers the safety of millions of city residents. She called on the court to intervene urgently to prevent the loss of these essential funds, highlighting the administration's politically-driven decisions as a substantial risk to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)