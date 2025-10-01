Left Menu

New York AG Fights for MTA Funding in Urgent Legal Battle

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, accusing them of illegally withholding $34 million in funding for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. This action seeks a temporary restraining order to preserve MTA's funding, crucial for maintaining safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:47 IST
New York AG Fights for MTA Funding in Urgent Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal action against U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, alleging unlawful withholding of $34 million in funding designated for New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit seeks an urgent temporary restraining order to preserve critical funds while waiting for a judicial decision. The Department of Homeland Security has not yet commented on the situation.

James warns that the financial impasse endangers the safety of millions of city residents. She called on the court to intervene urgently to prevent the loss of these essential funds, highlighting the administration's politically-driven decisions as a substantial risk to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spin's Pivotal Role in Australian Cricket: Nathan Lyon's Insight

Spin's Pivotal Role in Australian Cricket: Nathan Lyon's Insight

 Australia
2
At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippines Tuesday night, AP reports quoting official.

At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippine...

 Global
3
Blair's Controversial Return to Middle East Diplomacy

Blair's Controversial Return to Middle East Diplomacy

 United Kingdom
4
Underdogs Pakistan and Bangladesh Set Sights on Women's ODI World Cup Success

Underdogs Pakistan and Bangladesh Set Sights on Women's ODI World Cup Succes...

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025